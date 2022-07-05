Love Island's Davide doesn't know what 'celibate' means and it's hilarious

Davide Sanclimenti's Italian charm has pretty much carried Love Island 2022, and last night (4 July), he came out with another golden line that had fans rooting for him even harder.

Chatting to new Casa Amour love interest, Coco Lodge, the pair spoke about how their previous relationships had ended...which seemed to confuse Davide.

"He went celibate so we broke up," Coco told him. "He went where?" Davide replied. "Where’s that?"

The graphic designer then had to explain to him what celibate meant, and not a luxury holiday destination.



