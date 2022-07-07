Piers Morgan does Accidental Partridge holding piglet in Boris Johnson rant

Piers Morgan held up a piglet on his TalkTV show as he delivered a scathing rant against newly-resigned prime minister, Boris Johnson.

He branded Johnson a "piglet running out of grease" and begged for his resignation, in a blasting that's been compared to an Alan Partridge sketch.

"The greased piglet of politics has slipped and squirmed through almost three disastrous years of disorder and deceit," he scathed.

"Thirty-eight resignations in two days have butchered his government ad tonight, surely, nothing can now save his bacon."

It took 59 resignations before he quit.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

