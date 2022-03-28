A clip of Will Smith going on a date with Chris Rock in Fresh Prince has resurfaced

A clip of Will Smith going on a date with Chris Rock in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has resurfaced following their altercation at this year's Oscars.

Making a cameo on the show in 1996, Chris Rock makes an appearance in full drag as Jasmine Perry, the sister of a comedian on a talk show Will was working on.

At the end of the episode, Jasmine whispers to Will up close: “I can’t wait for you to take me to Santa Barbara for the weekend…I hear they have nude beaches."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.