Former Gwyneth Paltrow employee and Netflix star speaks out against Goop

Elise Loehnen, Chief Content Officer from Netflix's Goop Lab and now-former employee of the wellness brand has spoken out against their 'punishing cleanses'.

The brand is owned by actress meets wellness warrior, Gwyneth Paltrow.

"So when I left my last job at Goop almost two years ago I decided to forswear all cleansing," she said on Instagram. "To me, it had become synonymous with dieting and restriction."

"I felt like I was not in a healthy relationship with my body. I was always trying to punish it and bring it under control."

