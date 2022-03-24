The Director of This is Going to Hurt reveals the show's hospital is fake

The Director of BBC's This is Going to Hurt has been showing off the secrets and tricks that were used in the show.

Tom Kingsley described on Twitter how they couldn't afford to shoot in a real supermarket, so used a green screen and an old shelf to replicate it.

Major locations including the hospital were also built inside an old art college in Whitechapel, London.

However, the details in the props were immaculate - as you can reportedly pick up any folder on set and it'll be packed with medical notes.

