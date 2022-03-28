The internet is comparing Will Smith's Oscars slap to Euphoria

Fans of Euphoria are finding cinematic parallels between the show and Will Smith's unexpected Oscar slap.

Star of the show, Zendaya, even got to watch as the CODA actor took to the stage, replicating the on-screen scene when co-stars, Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney, get into a fight at the school play.

While Maddy (Demie) and Cassie (Sweeney)'s fight stemmed over a cheating boyfriend, Smith and Rock's altercation came after a joke was made about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

We're waiting for confirmation if Zendaya dropped her iconic "Oh f***" line as it unfolded.

