Visitors of The Apprentice winner Harpreet's dessert shop say it's 'okay'

A couple has documented their experience at Oh So Yum - the Huddersfield dessert shop that led The Apprentice's Harpreet Kaur to victory.

Securing the £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar with her delectable cookie cups, Gabby and Ethan travelled to give them a go, but didn't enjoy them as much as they'd hoped.

While they say some of the menu was good (the Daim milkshake being a must-try), the winning cookie cups were 'rock solid' and the location was 'not that Instagrammable'.

Harpreet plans to open more branches with her new investment.

