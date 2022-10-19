Netflix has recreated Teletubbies and no one is sure how to feel

Netflix has shared its first look at the reboot of 90s children's show, Teletubbies, with Titus Burgess from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidtt stepping in as the new narrator.

Reminiscent of the original series, new sun babies also make an appearance in the sky, as the leading characters get up to mischief alongside their hoover friend Noo-Noo. Oh, and there's plenty of tubby custard and tubby toast.

The series is released on Netflix on 14 November.

