Every unnecessarily horny moment from this week's episode of GBBO

Great British Bake Off loves a euphemism, and this week's episode (4 October) had fans particularly hot under the collar.

From Paul Hollywood's loving stare at contestant Dawn (well-deserved, she made a great showstopper), to talk of 'big balls' - it was an episode that some could argue deserved a post-watershed slot.

If you don't want spoilers, quit reading now, as this week, we saw a double elimination with 23-year-old masters student Rebs and 25-year-old nuclear scientist James leaving the tent.

