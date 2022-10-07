Kris Jenner gets hilariously high after spending $732 on edibles and weed lube

Kris Jenner seemed to enjoy herself in the latest episode of The Kardashians when she accidentally got too high after spending over $700 on edibles.

The momager was experiencing severe hip pain, and decided to turn to the power of holistic healing, visiting a legal cannabis store in California.

“It smells like a crazy party in here, to be honest. Kind of like the ’70s,” she could be heard saying, before securing gummies and lube.

Later in the episode, she couldn't stop laughing at dinner after taking one of the powerful gummies.

