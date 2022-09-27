Video

This is where you've seen The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's Evan Peters before

Evan Peter is turning the heads of true crime fans as he appears in Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in the role of the infamous serial killer, but it's not the first time he's had a major acting gig.

The 35-year-old has been in the likes of American Horror Story (Monster was also directed by Ryan Murphy, which could be how he got the job), the X-Men franchise, and season seven of The Office as Michael Scott’s troublemaker nephew Luke Cooper.

