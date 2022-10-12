Barney the Dinosaur actor reveals he'd get death threats from kids

The voice actor of Barney the Dinosaur has opened up about just how brutal children could be in a new documentary, titled I Love You, You Hate Me.

Bob West, who was the original Barney, says he used to receive scathing emails from children as young as eleven.

"Some of the kids were obviously hurting or had something going on in their lives," he said.

"I tried my best to get ahold of their teachers or their computer lab person and see if we could get them some help."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

