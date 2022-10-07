First look at Mindy Kaling as Scooby-Doo's Velma in new series trailer

Scooby-Doo fans have been treated to their first look at Mindy Kaling as Velma Dinkley in her new solo HBO series, Velma.

The character is reimagined as South Asian, and delves into her complex past.

“Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang," the synopsis reads.

Other voice characters for the show, set for release in 2023, include: Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, and Weird Al Yankovic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.