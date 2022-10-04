BBC host confused by Pikachu's name in one of earliest Pokémon reports from 1999

A resurfaced clip from 1999 shows one of the first times the BBC reported on Pokémon - and they have no idea how to pronounce Pikachu.

The report was around children reportedly getting sick from the bright, flashing lights appearing in the show, back when Pokémon was known as its original name, Pocket Monsters.

During the segment, they refer to main character Pikachu as 'Pickoocho' - presumably as the phenomenon had not yet reached the UK.

