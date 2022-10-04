BBC Frozen Planet 2 viewers horrified as penguins fight each other with poo

Frozen Planet 2 viewers were shocked as the latest episode of the seemingly wholesome show aired scenes which involved penguins fighting with their own poo.

Not just poo, projectile poo.

"When you settle down to have a nice calming Sunday night watch of #FrozenPlanet2 and get hit with liquid penguin poo and neon petrel vomit within ten mins" one viewer tweeted.

Apparently, it's to help maintain a social distance, however, we're sure there are other ways of going about it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.