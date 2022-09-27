House of the Dragon episode seven teases big twist

The teaser for episode seven of House of the Dragon has dropped, and a big twist could be on its way.

The clip teases an intensifying feud between Rhaenyra and Alicent, and characters having to choose sides in an intensifying political battle.

Fans suspect their tension could be because Vhagar, Rhaenyra's late mother’s dragon, is missing and Alicent wants one for son, Aemond.

“What are the ‘oh s***’ moments? There’s a couple coming up. There’s one actually in episode 7, I think," leading actor Matt Smith told Happy Sad Confused podcast recently.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.