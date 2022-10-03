House of the Dragon episode eight trailer teases more death could be coming

While House of the Dragon episode seven saw a major character death, a teaser for episode eight foreshadows that even more could be on the way.

The battle is intensifying - this time for the seat of Driftmark, which means the life of Corlys Velaryon could be in extreme danger.

Corlys’ brother Vaemond decides to make a claim for it, but he could also be facing the challenge of Rhaenys and Rhaenyra, who are also keen.

It seems like the show is not set to settle down anytime soon.

