Holly Willoughby rolls eyes as Phillip Schofield cuts her off on This Morning

This Morning turned tense during yesterday's episode (5 October) when Holly Willoughby was caught by cameras rolling her eyes at co-host Phillip Schofield after he interrupted her mid-sentence.

During a segment with Polly Brooks MBE on the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings, Holly was in the middle of asking the guest a question about how her life has been changed, when Phillip cut her off saying: "43 per cent of your body was burnt I think."

He then diverted the conversation, leaving no room for Holly to speak.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.