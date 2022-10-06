Video

Alison Hammond shares her manifesto as the next 'prime minister'

Alison Hammond has put in her bid to become the UK's next 'prime minister' by sharing her 'manifesto' during a This Morning segment - and it's a welcome change.

You can expect to have your bills wiped in 'tough times' too.

"I am going to recoup it in other ways - mainly from men who wear sandals with socks", she said.

She also suggested a national laughing day, weekly duvet days, and no traffic wardens. Policies we can all get behind.

alison hammond
