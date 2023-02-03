Deep Fake Neighbour Wars star reveals how she transformed into AI Rihanna

One of the stars of AI celebrity TV show, Deepfake Neighbour Wars, has been showing off the transformation it takes to become an A-lister.

Siobhan Webley, from Wolverhampton, played Rihanna in the AI-generated show, which sees 'celebrity neighbours' fight it out over everything from rubbish, to noise.

The actress took fans behind-the-scenes on TikTok, showing her hair and outfit transformations, before being digitally generated into the pop star and having her voice altered to match.

