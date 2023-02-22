This Morning caller left baffled by her husband's secret trips to Thailand

This Morning viewers have been left baffled after a 70-year-old woman phoned the show to seek help, as her husband kept sneaking off to Thailand.

"It's normally on a Wednesday night he goes. I just come home, there's no note, nothing, passport, gone, clothes gone," 'Julie' says.

She then revealed that hundreds of thousands of pounds had gone missing and been sent to someone over there, as viewers begged with her to leave her husband.

"It might be difficult at 70 but my God Julie. He's an absolute d***", one person wrote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters