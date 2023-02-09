People are just realising a nostalgic Tracy Beaker star is in 'You' season four

'You' season four has landed on Netflix today, and UK fans are noticing a familiar face in the show, as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) heads across the pond to continue his murdering spree.

Amy-Leigh Hickman, who is best known for her role as Carmen in Tracy Beaker Returns, is a new addition to the show, playing 'Nadia', the outspoken literature student who quickly gets close with Joe.

Despite also having stints in Eastenders and Ackley Bridge, for many it'll be the first time they've seen her since her CBBC days.

