Love Island first look: Lies resurface as infamous 'movie night' returns

Love Island's infamous 'movie night' is returning, and relationships are set to be tested as lies unfold from Casa Amor.

This year, the girls will be treated to 'Ronnie Darko', 'Free Will-y', and 'Air Force Tom' to name a few, as they watch their partners crack on with the new contestants from the rival villa.

"Girls we have no more tears to cry", Jessie says in the preview, just days after Will admitted to kissing someone else in Casa Amor.

