Happy Valley actor had 'no clue' about ending as script was redacted

Happy Valley star Rhys Connah insists he had 'no clue' about show's ending, after producers removed the final lines from his script.

The actor, who plays Ryan, appeared on Loose Women today (6 February) to discuss the shocking fate of Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce.

"When I was first given the script, the very first draft of episode six, I read some of it, I got about the car crash and everything...but we get to the end and it's all redacted, redacted, redacted", he says, insisting he 'liked' the ending.

