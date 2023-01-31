The trailer for the final ever episode of Happy Valley is here and it looks intense

The trailer for the final ever episode of Happy Valley has landed, and the BBC are set to put a show-stopping end to the crime drama.

In the trailer, Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) says that Tommy (James Norton) is “gonna to be angry and he’s gonna be even more desperate and dangerous".

She's also sporting a battered face, adding to speculation that he won't go down without a fight.

After a cliffhanger episode on Sunday (29 January), fans are wondering whether he'll finally make his escape to Spain with his son.

