KSI: In Real Life is out on Amazon Prime from today (26 January), and the YouTuber, also known as 'JJ', opens up on going to therapy to heal from childhood trauma.

The star felt his parents didn't 'show much love' when he was younger.

"It's just nice to have someone hug me and say that 'I love you' and stuff", he emotionally shares.

"I just definitely feel like there's things in my childhood that need to be addressed".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters