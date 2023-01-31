Everyone is losing it over this Junior Bake Off contestant's 'phobia'

Junior Bake Off contestant, Immy, has been leaving fans in stitches with her response to a challenge about 'phobias'.

The bakers were tasked with making a fruit tart that represented their biggest fears, with the nine-year-old revealing she's not keen on the police.

"I just don't like them to be honest", she says, citing some of her other phobias as jail and seagulls.

Immy has been drawing plenty of praise during her time on the show for her sassy remarks towards host, Harry Hill.

