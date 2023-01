Love Island's first look for tonight's episode has been released (24 January), and there could be a shock dumping on the way.

It's been reported that Haris Namani has left the show, with the teaser showing the intense fire pit moment which could see him voted off the island.

Will and new girl Jessie also share a steamy first kiss in a space-themed challenge, and Shaq's now got eyes for Zara - leaving Tanya confused.

