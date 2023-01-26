KSI confronts dad over loveless childhood in 'Real Life' documentary

KSI: In Real Life has hit Amazon Prime today, and the story of the YouTuber's success involves him confronting his dad about his childhood, and the love he didn't feel he received.

In the documentary, the 29-year-old sits down with his dad to try and repair their relationship.

"I don't think you were that loving", KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji) says. "Your dad never hugged you, and then you hardly ever hugged us."

