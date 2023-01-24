Peter Crouch left screeching as he's surprised with Holly Willoughby in his bed

Peter Crouch was left in shock when he was awoken by Michael McIntyre in the middle of the night - and his wife, Abbey, had been replaced in bed by Holly Willoughby.

The prank was part of Michael McIntyre's Big Show, when the 41-year-old was awoken by TV cameras in his bedroom in the middle of the night, for a game of 'spot the difference'.

The former footballer looked around the room for clues, failing to notice that Holly Willoughby was tucked up in bed next to him wearing her pyjamas.

