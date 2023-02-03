The Apprentice contestants design 'worst' logo the show has ever seen

A logo designed by contestants during the most recent episode of The Apprentice 2023 (2 February), has been dubbed worse than the 'turd in water' that went viral last year during the cruise ship challenge.

This week, the business hopefuls were tasked with promoting electric motorbikes, when one team decided to call their product 'Zip Zap'.

The logo, which features a motorbike illustration and some basic text has been likened to something a 'primary school' child would create. Unfortunately, it was partly-created by someone with a marketing degree.

