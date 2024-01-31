David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral 'working class' meme in new UberEats ad

David and Victoria Beckham have starred in a new advert for UberEats where the couple references the "Rolls Royce" moment from their Netflix series which turned into a meme.

Victoria wore a white shirt with black text across it that read: “My dad has a Rolls-Royce."

They also made an inside joke where they refer to when David called his wife out for saying he had a "working class" upbringing.

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial," Victoria said in the ad teaser.

“Be honest, be honest!” David said while he popped his head out from behind a door frame.

