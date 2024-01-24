New Hampshire Senator Tim Scott left viewers cringing on Tuesday, when he brazenly told Donald Trump that he 'loved him' after the former POTUS won the state's Republican primary.

As Trump celebrated his victory over his one remaining GOP opponent, Nikki Hayley, he brought up Scott and Hayley's history with the latter appointing the Senator in 2012 to replace retiring Sen. Jim DeMint.

Did you ever think that she actually appointed you, Tim?” Trump said. “And you’re the senator of her state. And [you] endorsed me. You must really hate her."

Scott who was standing behind Trump, approached the microphone and said: "I just love you.”

"That’s why he’s a great politician!" Trump chuckled in response.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.