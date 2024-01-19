WWE star threatens to 'punch TV host in jaw' as joke backfires in awkward exchange

The WWE star Grayson Waller was appearing on an Australian talk show when thinks took a very awkward turn.

The wrestler was promoting an upcoming event in Perth when the show’s floor manager began to goad him and shadowbox around the studio, leading Waller to accuse him of showing disrespect and even threaten to punch him live on air.

While presenter Matt Shrivington attempted to calm things down, Waller seemed very annoyed indeed at the way he’d been treated.

“I don’t think you understand. If I come over there we are going to have the police here because I’m not going to give you some fake punch. I am going to punch you straight in the jaw,” Waller said.

He added: “You too Matt, you two come here and try disrespect us.”

Awkward to say the least.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel