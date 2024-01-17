Ed Balls kicks Susanna Reid in head during discussion about plane etiquette

A discussion about plane etiquette took an unfortunate turn when Susanna Reid was accidentally kicked in the head by Ed Balls.

During Wednesday's (17 January) episode of Good Morning Britain, the question was asked whether it's ever acceptable to relax and put your feet up during a flight.

When Balls attempted to demonstrate, he accidentally caught the back of Reid's head.

Balls apologised, and an off-guard Reid held her head and said: "I think we've decided it's not ok, there we go."

"You’ve paid for your ticket - whether it’s a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn’t you get comfy?" GMB tweeted alongside a clip of the segment. "But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat?"



They joked: "@edballs might have answered that question already."

It didn't take long for comments to flood in from viewers, with one writing: "Need VAR on that."

Another joked: "Where there's blame, there's a claim."

Meanwhile, a third mocked Reid's reaction, tweeting: "I know the Oscars are coming up, but come on."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.