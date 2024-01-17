Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp admits she’s ‘ageist’ towards millennial women

Reneé Rapp shocked Andy Cohen when she admitted she's "ageist" towards millennial women during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The confession came when the Mean Girls star was asked by Cohen which Real Housewives of Potomac cast member she would be best friends with in real life.

“There’s something about Karen [Huger] that’s just so funny to me. She’s so funny, and I’m very ageist but, like…” Rapp replied, which left Cohen speechless.

When asked why, the pop star and actor specifically detailed which age group in particular - “I just feel like, I don’t know, I just was always the young one in situations… Like, millennial women were always coming for me and I was like: ‘Shut up.’”

