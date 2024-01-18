Thérèse Coffey tried to slam Labour over Rwanda – but it backfired spectacularly

Thérèse Coffey drew bemused expressions in Parliament on Wednesday (January 17) after making a faux pas during a debate on the Rwanda bill.

The former environment secretary tried to slam Yvette Cooper, Labour's shadow home secretary, in a debate over the government's Rwanda bill on Wednesday.

Coffey said: “I have to say I was somewhat astonished by the speech of the shadow home secretary who can’t even get the name of the country right.

“Talking about the ‘Kigali government’. We are talking about Rwanda. A respected country.”

Cue laughter on the Labour benches. Kigali is Rwanda's capital city.

Oops.

