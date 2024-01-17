Tory MP scores own goal during car crash football interview with Kay Burley

Immigration Minister and Tory MP Michael Tomlinson took part in a painful back and forth with Kay Burley on Sky News on Wednesday.

He was initially asked about the upcoming vote on the Rwanda bill as the Tories are split over Rishi Sunak's migration policy, when talk turned to what Tomlinson liked to do in his spare time.

After being asked what box sets he enjoyed watching following a discussion on the ITV drama on the Post Office scandal, he said he enjoyed watching sport instead.

However, when pushed, Tomlinson went on: “I don’t really have a football team. I’m a cricket fan, I love sport and I enjoy watching sport — but it would be wrong to tell you that I have a football team.

“I’ve been to Bournemouth, I’ve been to various other grounds but I don’t have a specific football team,” he said, before saying suddenly “Wimborne Town Football Club!”

When asked what their latest result was by Burley, he awkwardly replied: “I couldn’t tell you their last result. But the last result that I was there was very exciting, there were lots of goals — and it was a 1-1 draw."

