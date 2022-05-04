Woman rushed to hospital after 'banging on coffin' at her own funeral

A woman's funeral in Peru had a shocking end when the deceased started banging on the coffin...because she was still alive.

Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, was found with her eyes open before being rushed to hospital and hooked up to life support in a bid to save her.

However, she rapidly deteriorated and died again a few hours later.

"[She] opened her eyes and was sweating, cemetery caretaker Juan Segundo Cajo said of the shocking moment. "I immediately went to my office and called the police."

