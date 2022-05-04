Daredevils project Guitar Hero game onto side of lorry while driving down motorway

A group of daredevils just levelled-up Guitar Hero by projecting the game onto the side of a lorry and playing it out the sunroof of a car driving on the motorway.

Driving alongside the truck at an intense speed, the player jammed out to Vampire Weekend's 'A-Punk'.

'Do not try this we are professionals' the teens captioned the video posted to TikTok. Upon finishing the extra-hard track, the guy lifted his guitar above his head in victory.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

