Formula 1-themed fancy dress group hilariously 'change tyres' on London cars

An incredible fancy dress group with a Formula 1 pit crew theme took to the streets of London recently to make the public laugh and 'change tyres' on their cars.

Dressed in the symbolic red Ferrari overalls, the group carried an inflatable wheel and makeshift sign as they ran over and approached cars, taxis, and even the police for a 'pit stop'.

They'd come from the army versus navy rugby match at Twickenham stadium earlier in the day.

