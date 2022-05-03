Thai chef wears Kim Kardashian controversial Met Gala outfit to attract customers

A Thai chef has found a new, unique way of enticing customers to her stall - by dressing up as Kim Kardashian.

Sporting the A-Lister's iconic black Balenciaga full-length cape and mask, Baitoey Kanyapat claims she has made more than two million THB (roughly 46,200 GBP) in just one month - staving off financial struggles caused by the pandemic.

She's even started switching her costumes up and even occasionally changes into a Spider-Woman bodysuit or Elsa from Frozen - all while cooking food and serving her customers.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

