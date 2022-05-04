Since the release of Netflix's 'White Hot' documentary, former Abercrombie & Fitch employees have been coming forward to share their stories of discrimination.

One former store manager, Kirby Mansour, has told TikTok followers that they'd "freak out if you knew the s*** that they made us do.”

She claims during her time there, employees were strictly labelled as front or back of the store based on looks - the 'least attractive' being at the back. District managers would reportedly rather “not open the store” than have an employee in their wrong section.

