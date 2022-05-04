DJ only took song requests from kids at a party and their suggestions are incredible

A DJ hosting an event for kids has been revealing some of the hilarious song requests they gave him to play.

There were some expected choices written down, such as Harry Styles and the Peppa Pig theme song, but what really grabbed attention were some of the more off-the-cuff decisions. In fact, one child even requested The White Stripes.

Other highlights include: 'minion remix', 'eyes of a tiger', and 'intense music (any)'.

We can only hope they bust some great moves to 'handclap plse'.

