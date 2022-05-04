‘Tractor obsessed’ three-year-old goes viral for his amazing farming skills

An adorable three-year-old farmer has been going viral for his incredible country skills - including tractor driving, and looking after animals.

Tommy Summerbell has racked up over 55,000 TikTok followers, with his mum posting clips of him around the farm and sitting on his dad's lap to drive the combine harvester. He loves towing the lambs in his own mini tractor too.

"All he wants to do is be out and about with his dad," mum Kate says. "He loves going to check on the cows and lets the chickens out every morning."

