10-year-old caught robbing people with fake gun 'for fun'

A 10-year-old boy has been caught 'robbing' people at 'gunpoint' in an apartment complex with a realistic-looking toy "for fun".

Residents ran to the security office claiming they'd been chased with a gun - a believable story given the area in Atlanta's high crime rates.

Ordering the boy to drop the gun, they fully believed it was real.

Discovering not all is what it seems, a security guard asked if he realised the consequences of his actions, to which he replied, "no."

