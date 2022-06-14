Woman says homeless man was living in her apartment without her realising

A TikToker has been documenting the rollercoaster story of how a homeless man made himself a bed in her apartment without her even realising.

Decarah saw an email from her building manager saying that they couldn't find a homeless man who had been walking around, when she realised that there was snoring from one of the bedrooms in her apartment.

"Hey, if there’s anybody in here, I’m literally leaving for five minutes. Just please leave," she said when she realised what had happened, as the man scurried out. Scary.

