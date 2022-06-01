This rooster loves to surf on his family's robot vacuum cleaner

The owners of a pet rooster in California have been showing off their bird's unusual skill - surfing on their robot vacuum cleaner.

Stanley is no stranger to surfing, living in seaside city Morro Bay, and is fully integrated as part of the family, riding in the car, going to the beach and posing photos.

But the rooster's real passion is perching on top of the hoover as it whizzes round the house, showing him all of the sites without any effort.

