Protestor effortlessly catches tear gas canister and throws it right back

Amid protests in Pakistan where former prime minister Imran Khan’s party is demanding a general election, a video is going viral of some seriously impressive catching skills.

A tear gas canister was fired at one protestor by police, when he managed to spectacularly catch it mid-air, and throw it straight back over the fence, with a prompt reaction.

"FYI, Those things are friggin hot," one social media user pointed out. The temperatures in Lahore are also currently 36 degrees, so it's not a protest for the faint-hearted.



