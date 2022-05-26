Clever video lists ‘all the things we should be thankful to the government for’

A spoof campaign from the Trade Union Congress outlines everything we should be 'thankful' for from the UK government.

In the clip, several people mock initiatives put in place that...well, don't do as much good as the government thought they did.

"With my energy bills going up by £1300 this year, that £200 they gave me...which I have to pay back...really helped!" one joked sarcastically, in a nod to the struggle many face.

The group is planning a protest in London on 18 June against the cost of living crisis.

